Offices for the city of Vestavia Hills will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This includes offices at Vestavia Hills City Hall, Vestavia Hills Civic Center, Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, New Merkel House for senior citizens and Vestavia Hills City Schools.

Garbage in Vestavia Hills will be picked up by Amwaste on its regular Monday schedule.