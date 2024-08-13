Vestavia Hills proposed 2025 budget includes $2 million for paving, new fire training facility

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Workers from Central Alabama Asphalt mill asphalt off Lime Rock Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, preparation for repaving on Monday, June 3, 2024. The proposed 2025 city budget includes more than $2 million for road paving.

Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes on Monday night presented a $116 million budget proposal to the City Council that includes a 3% cost-of-living increase for city employees, more than $2 million in road resurfacing and funding for a new Fire Department training facility.

The proposed $73.2 million general fund budget marks a 10.3% increase over the fiscal 2024 budget passed a year ago and would be the largest general fund budget in the city’s history if approved by the council.

Downes said the 2025 budget “serves as a roadmap for the future performance of our city” and addresses the strategic goals laid out by the council and Mayor Ashley Curry.

The budget attempts to address most, if not all, of the mayor and council priorities, he said. Those priorities include to:

Improve the appearance of our city to drive economic growth, increase city pride and enjoyment of citywide amenities and increase property values. Improve city infrastructure to increase property values, reduce traffic frustrations, reduce property damage due to stormwater, increase safety and enhance economic development by retaining existing business and attracting new business. Continue to maintain and develop quality-of-life amenities to increase economic activity, provide destinations for residents and visitors to enjoy and support our schools. Provide efficient and effective city services to reduce frustration and increase resident satisfaction. Continue to provide a safe community and maintain positive property values. Reduce costs and use personnel resources efficiently. Equip staff to respond quickly and efficiently to citizen requests for assistance and information.

Here are highlights from the proposed budget by various categories:

City employee compensation

3% cost-of-living increase for all employees

No increase to the employee share of health insurance costs

Continued longevity pay and educational assistance reimbursement for employees

Implementation of the final phase of a three-year executive pay plan adjustment through the Personnel Board of Jefferson County

Infrastructure

9% increase in road resurfacing money that totals $2,037,018

Fully funding long-term pedestrian and transportation improvement projects, such as: the Massey Road sidewalk, roadway and drainage improvements; U.S. 31 pedestrian bridge construction; Blue Lake/Sicard Hollow roundabout construction; traffic improvement project at U.S. 31 and Columbiana Road; The Bray infrastructure investments within the existing development agreement; initial design and construction of sidewalks consistent with the master plan.

Investment in public stormwater drainage projects and master plan implementation

Employee training opportunities

$985,000 funding for construction of a fire training facility

Funding to relocate police firearms training and planning for a future east side operations and training facility

$30,000 to improve citywide human resource training for general topics

$60,000 funding for additional highly trained Master Patrol Officers

Cybersecurity and IT infrastructure improvements.

$1 million for improved electrical service to include a new generator system

$246,153 for the Cybergard system and funding for network switch replacements

Quality-of-life initiatives

Replaced and improved furnishings and building maintenance at the Library in the Forest

Money to supplement grant funding for a playground/fitness area at Altadena Valley Park

Construction of a sand volleyball court

In addition to the $73.2 million proposed to be spent from the city’s general fund, the overall proposed $116 million budget includes $23.6 million in spending on capital projects, $7.4 million for debt service, $7 million in spending from the community spaces fund and $4.8 million in spending from the special revenue fund.

Downes said he’ll give a more comprehensive report to the council during a work session at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. The council will have a chance to amend the budget before approving it before the Oct. 1 start of the fiscal year.

Additionally, Downes said the entire fiscal 2025 budget, including comprehensive charts and summaries for all city departments, is available on the Vestavia Hills website, vhal.org, under the Government menu and the FY25 Draft Budget sub-menu for public review. See it here.

Curry, who pointed out that it wasn’t long ago that the city’s budget was presented on paper in three-ring binders, said having the budget available for the public to view online is a step in the right direction. “It’s exciting, and it’s impressive that we can do this all online with total transparency of our budget for our citizens,” Curry said. “I think it’s outstanding.”

In other news, the City Council approved a resolution allowing Downes to sell several high-mileage police cars and pieces of used Public Works heavy equipment as surplus. The City Council also postponed a resolution regarding an amendment to an incentive agreement associated with the development of Baumhower’s Victory Grill and Dunkin’ on U.S. 31 near Wald Park due to an error in the resolution.

The next Vestavia Hills City Council action meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.