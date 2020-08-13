Vestavia Hills police bust another massage parlor

× Expand Emily Featherston (File) VHPD

For the second time in less than a month, the Vestavia Hills Police Department Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on a city massage parlor.

On Aug. 13, the unit executed a warrant in the 4800 block of Cahaba River Road at Lotus Massage, where one person was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant. Capt. Shane Ware with the VHPD said the arrestee’s name and charge would not be available until Friday, Aug. 14. The nature of the search warrant was not released.

After voluntarily surrendering their massage operators license and their business license, the business is now closed. The phone was disconnected when a Voice reporter attempted to call on Thursday for comment.

The incident follows the July 23 execution of a search warrant at JY Massage, located about a block from the former Pizitz Middle School and new freshman campus of Vestavia Hills City Schools. No arrests were made during that incident.

Ware said it is unknown at this time if more warrants will be served at other massage parlors.