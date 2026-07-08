Vestavia Hills planning commission to hear request for new business lot in Liberty Park

× Expand Staff photo Anytime Fitness is in the commercial sector of The Bray at Liberty Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday is scheduled to consider a request to split a commercial lot in Liberty Park into two lots to make way for a new business next to Anytime Fitness.

The change already has been approved by Liberty Park’s Architectural Review Committee. The name of the new business was not identified on the application with the city.

After the split, the Anytime Fitness lot would be 47,500 square feet (1.1 acres), and the other lot would be 28,155 square feet (or .6 acres), records show.

The planning commission also on Thursday is slated to consider requests to:

Officially combine lots 9 and 10 on Southwood Road in the Biltmore Estate community into one lot to allow the property owner to build a new house there. The existing house was built across the property lines, which is not allowed under code, records show.

Combine two commercial lots between Blue Lake Drive and Timberlake Road into one lot so a new office building can be built as part of the office complex there

Remove three private street notations in The Bray at Liberty Park as part of the public dedication of roads there

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Vestavia Hills City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

See more details about the cases being heard here.