Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 12

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday is scheduled to consider three cases involving modifications to lot and easement lines on existing residential lots.

The requests:

Combining two recorded lots on Linda Vista Lane into one lot of about half an acre, zoned R-2. City staff said the owner applied to build a minor addition and was told to clean up the lot lines before a permit could be issued.

A resurvey of Lot 7 of the Five Oaks residential subdivision, zoned R-9, to modify a sanitary sewer easement. The commission approved an earlier version, but that plat was never recorded.

A resurvey of Lot 2 and the west half of Lot 3, Block 12, Biltmore Estates, zoned R-2. Approval depends on the owner receiving lot area and lot width variances.

The planning commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall at 1032 Montgomery Highway. The meeting also can be attended via a Zoom link. See the agenda and supporting documents here.

County case on Rocky Ridge Road

Earlier Thursday, at 1 p.m., the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider a request from CF Venture to combine two lots at 2237 and 2247 Rocky Ridge Road into one 2.36-acre lot. The property is in unincorporated Jefferson County and zoned for light industrial use.

The county meeting is at the Jefferson County Courthouse at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Room 270, in Birmingham.