Vestavia Hills pastor honored for 50 years of service

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills

The Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills celebrated the Rev. Clifford Hellmers on Aug. 16, recognizing 50 years of service to the church and its missions in communities around the world.

Hellmers served as the church's full-time pastor for 32 years. During the following 18 years of active retirement, he continued serving the congregation through senior ministry and as coordinator of Project HOPE, the church's international mission ministry.

The anniversary celebration included worship services at which Hellmers preached and reflected on his five decades of ministry. The congregation also held a reception in his honor between services.

The Rev. Michael Ahlemeyer, lead pastor at the Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills, described the occasion as a time for "thanking our Lord for the ministry and mission of Pastor Hellmers."

Hellmers founded Project HOPE in 2005. The ministry has supported projects in Kenya, Nicaragua and Uganda, with its name representing four areas of emphasis: health, opportunity, participation and education.

"It has worked to offer HOPE for a better tomorrow and for eternity through Christ in three third world countries, Kenya, Nicaragua and Uganda," Hellmers said.

In Kenya, Project HOPE works with Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills members Arianna and David Shirk, who serve as medical missionaries at Kijabe Hospital. The ministry has provided funding for medical equipment as well as projects including operating rooms, a chapel and housing for medical residents.

Project HOPE also has sent teams of about 12 church members to Nicaragua each year. Some team members have led Vacation Bible School programs for children in five rural villages while others have helped construct one-room homes for families previously living in structures made from tree branches and plastic sheeting. The ministry also has funded after-school activities and meals for students.

In Uganda, Project HOPE has worked with seven rural villages on projects addressing education, water access and economic opportunities. Its work has included purchasing land, funding borehole wells for clean water, constructing a Lutheran elementary school and dormitories and supporting an income-producing project intended to help sustain the school.

Hellmers' continued leadership of those efforts extended his service to the Vestavia Hills congregation well beyond his 32 years as its full-time pastor.

The Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills is located at 201 Montgomery Highway. More information is available at vestavialutheran.org.