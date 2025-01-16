Vestavia Hills officials set Feb. 24-25 as strategic planning dates

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the Vestavia Hills City Council include, from left, Paul Head, George Pierce, Mayor Ashley Curry, Rusty Weaver and Kimberly Cook.

The city of Vestavia Hills has set Feb. 24-25 as strategic planning dates for city officials.

On that Monday and Tuesday, city officials will gather in the Vestavia Hills City Council chambers at Vestavia Hills City Hall to discuss what projects city officials want to prioritize, City Manager Jeff Downes said at this week’s City Council meeting.

Officials will take into consideration public feedback that has been received through a survey of residents. So far, almost 400 residents have responded to surveys sent out to randomly selected households, and over the next couple of weeks anyone age 18 or older can respond to the same survey at this link, Downes said. The survey will remain active through Jan. 27.

A schedule of speakers for the strategic planning session will be announced soon, he said.

In other business this week, the City Council: