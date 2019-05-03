Vestavia Hills officer killed in incident at Gardendale home

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Andrew Wade Kimbrel, 42, was shot and killed on May 2 in a domestic situation. Kimbrel had been with the Vestavia Hills Police Department since October 2002.

A Vestavia Hills police officer is dead after a late night shooting on May 2 in Gardendale.

Andrew Wade Kimbrel, 42, was shot and killed at his residence on Woodbrook Drive. Kimbrel had been with the department since October 2002, and had served as a patrol officer, school resource officer at Vestavia Hills Elementary West and Vestavia Hills High School, and evidence technician, VHPD Capt. Johnny Evans said at a press conference.

The Gardendale Police Department announced in a press release they arrived on scene at about 11 p.m. Thursday night and found Kimbrel suffering from a gunshot wound. Kimbrel was taken to UAB Hospital where he died Friday morning.

Kimbrel leaves behind two children and a wife, as well as other family, Evans said.

"Andy was loved by his fellow officers and the community in which he chose to protect," Evans said in a prepared statement. "The Vestavia Police Department extends our gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time."

The incident was domestic in nature, according to Gardendale's press release, but no other information was made available, and calls to the Gardendale Police Department were unanswered. It is unknown whether any arrests have been made in the officer's death.

"Andy was a community-loving guy," Evans said. "He loved kids, he loved people. He chose this profession because he wanted to serve people and protect people. He was known as a protector and an all-around great guy."

The loss is the second in two years for the department, after Bobby Hancock took his own life in November 2017.

"It's rough, especially in the way we've lost the two," Evans said. "Most people expect police officers to lose their life in the commission of their job, not by taking their own life or in a domestic situation."

Funeral arrangements are pending, and Evans said counseling, as well as the city's chaplains, are available to help officers in the days ahead.

Organizations including the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation will be contacted to potentially offer assistance to Kimbrel's family.