Vestavia Hills area event guide: October 2025

STEP UP FOR DOWN SYNDROME

Where: Wald Park grand lawn, 1973 Merryvale Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 12:30-4 p.m.

Contact: 205-988-0810

Web: downsyndromealabama.org/step-up-for-down-syndrome

Cost: $10 for people ages 13 and older; $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger and people with Down syndrome.

Details: Down Syndrome Alabama, a nonprofit that supports people living with Down syndrome and their families, is having its annual Birmingham-area Step Up for Down Syndrome walk. People are encouraged to come show support for individuals living with Down syndrome. The theme is “Stars Fell On Alabama.” It’s also a fundraiser. Walkers also are encouraged to find people to sponsor them in the walk with donations and to form teams to raise money.

BELLY DANCE WITH BETHANY

Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Community Room, 1221 Montgomery Highway

When: Oct. 13, 20 and 27, 6 p.m.

Contact: 205-978-0155

Web: vestavialibrary.org/adults

Cost: Free

Details: Adults age 18 and older are invited to come for a belly dancing class with library technology assistant Bethany Mitchell, who learned belly dancing from the Aziza School of Middle Eastern Belly Dance. This family-friendly class focuses on veil dancing, which emphasizes fluidity, connecting with the body, hip isolation and footwork. Suitable for all shapes, sizes and activity levels. Wear comfortable clothing. Showing midriff is not required but allowed. No registration required.

STATE-OF-THE-CITY SPEECH

Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive

When: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contact: 205-823-5011

Web: business.vestaviahills.org/events

Cost: $25 through Oct. 9; $30 after Oct. 9

Details: Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry is scheduled to give his annual state-of-the-city speech during the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. Curry said he plans to review the various accomplishments of the city under the direction of the current group of elected officials and give updates on current projects happening, especially in the Liberty Park community, which is experiencing much of the city’s growth.

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Where: Wald Park, 1973 Merryvale Road

When: Sunday, Oct. 19, registration 1 p.m.; ceremony at 3 p.m.

Contact: Kay Powell at 205-835-8981 or klpowell@alz.org

Web: act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2025/AL-Alabama

Cost: Free but donations sought

Details: The Alzheimer’s Association holding a Walk to End Alzheimer's to raise money to further the care, support and research efforts. There is no registration fee for the walk. However, the organization asks that every participant make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. The goal is to raise $500,000 with this walk. As of Sept. 18, 79 teams with 265 participants had registered and $78,137 had been raised.

COFFEE & CONNECTIONS

Where: Junior League of Birmingham, 2212 20th Ave. S.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Contact: 205-879-9861

Web: jlbonline.com

Cost: Free

Details: The Junior League of Birmingham is bringing together five chambers of commerce for a networking event, including the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Birmingham Business Alliance, Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. It will include coffee, conversation and a fall spread of savory bites while connecting with new people and forging relationships in your community.

DOLORES HYDOCK: SOLDIERS IN GREASEPAINT

Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Community Room, 1221 Montgomery Highway

When: Thursday, Oct. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Contact: 205-978-0155

Web: vestavialibrary.org/adults

Cost: $20

Details: Storyteller Dolores Hydock will share stories of some of the 7,000 USO Camp Show performers who brought music, laughs a touch of the familiar to U.S. service members serving far from home during World War II. From Utah Beach to the Philippines, from wrestlers and tap dancers to the biggest names in show business, USO Camp Shows were part of a story of volunteerism and service. This is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Vestavia Library.

LIBRARY IN THE FOREST

Adults

Oct. 1: Crafters Inc.: Egg Carton Ghost Portraits, 11 a.m.

Crafters Inc.: Egg Carton Ghost Portraits, 11 a.m. Oct. 1: All About Medicare, 1 p.m.

All About Medicare, 1 p.m. Oct. 8: Read & Feed Book Group. Discuss “A Walk in the Park” by Kevin Fedarko, 6 p.m.

Read & Feed Book Group. Discuss “A Walk in the Park” by Kevin Fedarko, 6 p.m. Oct. 28: Pixel Perfect Gaming, 6 p.m.

Teens

Fridays: Open Gaming, 4 p.m.

Open Gaming, 4 p.m. Oct. 4: Teen Craft Lab: Haunted Birdhouses, 10 a.m.

Teen Craft Lab: Haunted Birdhouses, 10 a.m. Oct. 7: Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8: Art Group: Bookshelf Ghosts, 4 p.m.

Art Group: Bookshelf Ghosts, 4 p.m. Oct. 21: Pumpkin Painting, 4 p.m.

Pumpkin Painting, 4 p.m. Oct. 22: Scary Movie Night 4 p.m.

Scary Movie Night 4 p.m. Oct. 28: Trick or Trivia, 5:30 p.m.

Children’s

Oct. 4 and 18: Courtney’s Library Stop (stories, songs, dancing and playing for all ages), 10:30 a.m.

Courtney’s Library Stop (stories, songs, dancing and playing for all ages), 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 and 25: Wiggles & Wellness (yoga-based story and movement program for all ages), 10:30 a.m.

Wiggles & Wellness (yoga-based story and movement program for all ages), 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14: Family Night: Fall Carnival for all ages, 6-7 p.m.

Family Night: Fall Carnival for all ages, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 23-25: Make or Take Craft Grab

Make or Take Craft Grab Oct. 31: Trick or Treat, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. All ages.

Makerspace

Mondays: Open Maker Lab, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Open Maker Lab, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays : Open Maker Lab, 2-5:30 p.m.

Open Maker Lab, 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 : Intro to CNC Engraving (ages 12 and older), 10-11:30 a.m.

: Intro to CNC Engraving (ages 12 and older), 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 9 and 13: 3D modeled Jack-O-Lanterns (ages 8 and older), 10-11:30 a.m.

3D modeled Jack-O-Lanterns (ages 8 and older), 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 20: Intro to 3D Printing, 4-5:30 p.m.

Intro to 3D Printing, 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 27: 3D Scanning Workshop (ages 10 and older), 4-5:30 p.m.

3D Scanning Workshop (ages 10 and older), 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30: 3D Scanning Workshop (ages 10 and older), 10-11:30 a.m.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS