Vestavia Hills November events guide

×
Breakthrough T1D Walk
Breakthrough T1D Walk
- Where: Wald Park, 1973 Merryvale Road
- When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m.
- Details: This family-friendly walk, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation One Walk, raises funds for research, advocacy and care — trying to come closer to a cure. All ages and abilities are welcome. Registration is required for all walkers, including children.
- Cost: It’s free to participate, but participants are encouraged to raise money. Donations can be made online through your personal fundraising page or by check (payable to Breakthrough T1D).
- Contact: breakthrought1d.org
Salute to Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Veterans Day Celebration
- Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway
- When: Monday, Nov. 10, noon-5 p.m.
- Details: Mayor Ashley Curry and the city of Vestavia Hills will host an all-day, family-friendly celebration honoring veterans of all service branches. Festivities begin at noon with a senior luncheon (ages 55+), followed by a health and resource fair from 1 to 5 p.m. focused on veteran services. A patriotic program celebrating veterans will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. with remarks from Curry. Free and open to the public.
- Contact: vhal.org/events/salute-to-veterans-day-celebration
Glasses Up for Down Syndrome
Glasses Up for Down Syndrome
- Where: Speakeasy location in Vestavia Hills (provided upon RSVP)
- When: Thursday, Nov. 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
- Details: Enjoy tastings from Clyde May’s Whiskey, Van Gogh Vodka, Prospero Tequila and McConnell’s Irish Whiskey, plus hearty hors d’oeuvres, a signature cocktail, bottle auction, raffle, bottle ring toss, live music and more. VIP admission includes a private commemorative toast, barrel pick tasting, autographed bottle and more. Must be 21 to attend.
- Tickets: Early bird $90 (individual) or $175 (couple) through Oct. 1. General admission $100, VIP $200.
- Contact: Call 205-988-0810 or go to downsyndromealabama.org
Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run
Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run
- Where: 17035 Liberty Parkway
- When: Saturday, Nov. 15; 5K at 8 a.m., fun run/walk and timed mile at 9 a.m.
- Details: The third annual Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run, presented by Alabama Oncology, invites participants of all ages to join a morning of family-friendly fitness and fundraising. Events include a timed 5K, a fun run/walk, a timed mile for Liberty Park Middle School students and a virtual option for remote supporters. Proceeds benefit a memorial scholarship honoring Amanda Pair, awarded annually to a Vestavia Hills High School senior who embodies the Rebel spirit with a servant heart.
- Contact: Learn more or register at amandapair.org/legacy-run.
Deck the Heights
Deck the Heights
- Where: Cahaba Heights Business District, 3138 Heights Village
- When: Saturday, Nov. 15, Pop-up shops begin at 10 a.m., trolley runs 2-7 p.m.
- Details: Enjoy holiday shopping, kids’ crafts, strolling violinists, live music, face painting, inflatables, train rides, food and drinks, Santa photos and more. The Heights Express trolley makes a continuous loop to all event stops from 2 to 7 p.m. Leashed dogs welcome (no pets on trolley). Entertainment District rules apply — open containers allowed in designated cups.
Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
- Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 18, networking and buffet open at 11:30 a.m.; program noon-1 p.m.
- Details: Thibaut van Marcke, a senior vice president for Orlando health, will be the keynote speaker for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce November luncheon.
- Cost: $25 ($30 after 4 p.m. on Nov. 13)
- Contact: business.vestaviahills.org/events
Tree Lighting Festival
Tree Lighting Festival
- Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway
- When: Thursday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m.
- Details: Celebrate the season with the annual Tree Lighting Festival, part of Holiday in the Hills. After the ceremonial lighting of the tree at City Hall, head over to the adjacent Civic Center for photos with Santa, holiday treats, music and festivities for all ages. Hosted by the city of Vestavia Hills and the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.
- Contact: vhal.org/events/ tree-lighting-festival
Government Meetings
- Nov. 3: Vestavia Hills City Council organizational meeting, 10 a.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
- Nov. 6: Vestavia Hills Design Review Board meeting, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
- Nov. 10: Vestavia Hills City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
- Nov. 13: Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
- Nov. 17: Vestavia Hills Board of Education, 4 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Schools central office
- Nov. 17: Vestavia Hills City Council work session, 5 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
- Nov. 19: Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board: 7:30 a.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center
- Nov. 20: Vestavia Hills Board of Zoning Adjustment, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
- Nov. 24: Vestavia Hills City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall