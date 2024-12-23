Vestavia Hills Newsmaker of the Year finalist: Patrick Denney

Photo by Loyd McIntosh

Patrick Denney, a Vestavia Hills resident and developer whose company is purchasing the shopping center that formerly contained a Sprouts grocery store at 1031 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, talks about plans for converting the Sprouts store into a Picklr pickleball complex on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

Photo by Loyd McIntosh

Patrick Denney, a Vestavia Hills resident and developer whose company is purchasing the shopping center that formerly contained a Sprouts grocery store at 1031 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, at left, talks about plans for converting the Sprouts store into a Picklr pickleball complex with Vestavia Hills Councilman George Pierce on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

Photo from The Picklr website

People watch a pickleball match at a location of The Picklr pickleball complex in another state.

Images courtesy of Altera-AIP Ve

These sketches show the proposed interior of a 10-court indoor pickleball complex called The Picklr in the former location of the Sprouts grocery store in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Images courtesy of Altera-AIP Ve

Sketches of the future exterior for The Picklr, a 10-court pickleball complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Images courtesy of Altera-AIP Ve

Sketches of the future exterior for The Picklr, a 10-court pickleball complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Images courtesy of Altera-AIP Ve

This sketch shows the proposed layout of 10 indoor pickleball courts in the former Sprouts grocery store in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

As 2024 draws to a close, we’re highlighting some of the top newsmakers in Vestavia Hills from this year as part of our Newsmaker of the Year series. Today, we’re announcing one of our finalists: Patrick Denney.

Denney, a Vestavia Hills resident and real estate developer, captured headlines in 2024 by reaching a deal to buy the shopping center containing the long-vacant Sprouts grocery store on U.S. 31 and turn it into an indoor pickleball complex.

That’s why he has been selected as a finalist for Vestavia Hills Newsmaker of the Year for 2024.

Denney, the principal owner of Altera-AIP Vestavia, scored a financial incentive deal with the Vestavia Hills City Council in September to make the deal work. The city, eager to fill the vacant spot and meet a need for pickleball space, is providing an initial investment of $300,000 and reinstituting a property and sales tax rebate agreement that was in place for the Sprouts grocery store before it closed in 2018.

