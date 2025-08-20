Vestavia Hills candidates make their cases in 2025 city election forum

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry answers a question during an election forum at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, as his opponent, Richard Cheatwood, listens. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Brian DeMarco, a candidate for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3, answers a question during an election forum at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, as his opponets, Jacob Pugh and Michael Vercher, listen. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Communications Manager Katie Woodruff alerts a candidate that their time to answer a question is up during an election forum at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Karl Julian, a candidate for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 2, answers a question during an election forum at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, as his opponent, incumbent Councilwoman Kimberly Cook listens. Prev Next

The difference between candidates for mayor of Vestavia Hills couldn’t have been more obvious than when they were asked Tuesday night about the city’s form of government.

Incumbent Ashley Curry repeated his long-held stance that the current city manager form is best. Challenger Richard Cheatwood was equally adamant that the city manager should be scrapped in favor of a return to a mayor-council format.

A week before they go to the polls, a crowd of about 125 residents heard from the two mayoral candidates and five people bidding for two seats on the City Council in an auditorium at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Each fielded questions posed to them, hoping their answers will sway voters.

Curry’s support for the city manager form of government has been unwavering.

“There is no question in my mind that our form of government is the best form of government for our city,” Curry said, citing city leaders in neighboring Homewood. “(They) paid us probably the biggest compliment you could get. When they decided to change their form of government, the term they used was, 'We're going to use the Vestavia model.'

“We do more with less. We're more efficient. We have full accountability,” the incumbent said. “I go to mayoral association meetings. I talk with my colleagues that are mayors in other cities. Folks, we've got a very good thing in Vestavia. Let's not change that.”

Cheatwood said City Manager Jeff Downes is costing the city with his spending choices.

Shifting to a mayor-council form of government is the best course of action because, “basically, the city manager is just spending the money,” the challenger said. “He spends money and pays full price for everything.

“I don't think he's doing what he's supposed to do,” Cheatwood continued. “I think he's just running wild with the city's money, and the taxpayers deserve better with their money.”

Curry and Cheatwood differed greatly on most – if not all – responses. The failed 2023 referendum to increase property taxes to benefit schools was yet another example.

“I voted in favor of the most recent request for an increase,” Curry said. “I would remind you that our schools are the No. 1 reason people move to Vestavia Hills. I will also point out that we all benefit when our property values increase with the increased demand for real estate in Vestavia Hills.

“We must maintain the excellence that we expect, and that includes adequate space and comfortable classrooms for our children,” the mayor continued. “I don't think the voters realized the significant repairs needed for the infrastructure.”

Cheatwood said he voted against the requested tax increase, citing rising property tax valuations in Jefferson County. He said the requested tax funds didn’t seem necessary.

“I support schools more than anybody,” the challenger said. “I do not support raising property taxes. There are many ways to bring revenue to this city (including) federal grants (and) private partnerships.”

Kimberly Cook, the incumbent running for Council Place 2, said she personally voted yes on the property tax increase but noted that neither the mayor nor City Council can raise property taxes by themselves. The council voted to allow residents to make that decision for themselves, she said.

Cook said she initially sought her council seat because she wanted students of city schools to have the best possible education, from Advanced Placement classes to science, technology, engineering and math instruction. But she has been pleased with the progress this council has made on many fronts, she said.

“Look all around you. Our city’s never looked better,” Cook said. “We have spent your money on things that are important to you. You don't have to imagine it because you can see it. Wald Park, the aquatic center, the roundabout at Pump House, Cahaba Heights Park, New Merkel House senior center. The list goes on and on, and that's not by accident.”

Place 2 challenger Karl Julian said he voted against the property tax increase because school system leaders were not specific enough about how the money would be used and the tax increase would remain in effect in perpetuity. “I don’t think it’s fair to ask the citizens to write blank checks,” he said.

Julian cited his campaign slogan that he is “a voice for every neighbor.

“That's my aim for being on this council,” he said. “I would love to be able to be a voice for everybody, for everybody to be able to feel like they have a say in what goes on in the city. It's not happening now.”

Place 3 candidates were asked if the city is doing enough to combat flooding and related challenges from stormwater drainage. Brian DeMarco acknowledged that the city has limitations.

“I think there's a line between what the city can do and what the city can't do,” he said. “I understand that there (are) private property issues and there are county and state issues that the city cannot get involved in.”

Michael Verlander echoed that sentiment, asking, “What is the city permitted to do?” He then said drainage ways getting clogged up with debris is the ultimate cause for flooding issues.

“Preventive maintenance is the key,” he said.

Jacob Pugh said there are a lot of stakeholders in the matter of stormwater drainage.

“I would like to be a part of those discussions to see what else we can do,” he said. “Are there other areas that we can put pressure on the state or force their hand to be able to help us out with this situation? I do think that there could be some master planning around preventative maintenance, future storm drainage, runoff, other areas that we could probably try to divert the water.

“Again,” Pugh said, “it's a complicated issue with a lot of stakeholders.”

Candidates were asked questions on numerous other topics Tuesday night, including their goals for the next term, how they would support the business community, capital project priorities, restrictions for short-term rental properties, improving parks and recreation facilities, improving the quality of life for senior citizens and development of bicycle lanes.

To see the complete video of Tuesday night’s election forum and candidates’ answers to those questions, go to the Vestavia Voice Facebook page.