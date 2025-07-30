Vestavia Hills municipal election candidate forum set for Aug. 19

The Vestavia Voice and Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce are putting on an election forum for candidates for Vestavia Hills mayor and the Vestavia Hills City Council.

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, in the council chambers at Vestavia Hills City Hall at 1032 Montgomery Highway and is free and open to the public. There will be a meet-and-greet reception before the forum at 5:30 p.m. Chris Stewart, a lead broadcaster for the Crimson Tide Sports Network, is scheduled to serve as moderator for the forum.

The purpose is to give the public an opportunity to learn about the candidates for office and hear their views on issues affecting the Vestavia Hills community. All candidates have been invited to attend and participate in the forum, and all have accepted that invitation.

Candidates will have an opportunity to make a statement and will be asked to answer questions. The forum organizers are accepting questions from the public that will be considered for use in the forum. People are asked to submit those question ideas at this link.