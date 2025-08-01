Vestavia Hills municipal election 2025 voter guide

Vestavia Hills voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 26, to elect a mayor and two City Council members for Places 2 and 3 on the council.

At the top of the ballot, Mayor Ashley Curry is facing a challenge from former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood.

Councilman Rusty Weaver was unopposed for Council Place 1, and Ali Pierce was unopposed for Council Place 4, and both already have been certified as council members for the next term, which begins Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of who is on the ballot, plus what you need to know to register, vote absentee or cast your ballot in person.

ON THE BALLOT

Click on the links to find out more information about each candidate and where they stand on certain issues.

Vestavia Hills Mayor:

Vestavia Hills City Council Place 2:

Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3:

Voter registration

To vote in the municipal election, you must be registered by Monday, Aug. 11.

You can register or update your information online at alabamavotes.gov if you have a valid Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID. If not, you can complete a mail-in registration form or visit the Jefferson or Shelby County Board of Registrars.

You are not officially registered until your county Board of Registrars approves your application.

Absentee voting

If you’re unable to vote in person, you may vote absentee by mail or in person at Vestavia Hills City Hall (1032 Montgomery Highway), 2nd Floor, City Clerk’s Office.

Absentee ballot applications are available at City Hall or online at vhal.org. A valid photo ID must be submitted with your application.

Key absentee deadlines:

June 29: Absentee voting began

Aug. 19: Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail

Aug. 21: Last day to hand-deliver an absentee application

Aug. 22: Emergency absentee ballots are available for voters with qualifying medical or work-related emergencies.

Aug. 25: Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot. Cast in person at Vestavia Hills City Hall by close of business.

Aug. 26 (by noon): Last day for absentee ballots to be received by mail

Polling locations

Vestavia Hills has six polling places for the municipal election. Voters can verify their polling place at alabamavotes.gov or by calling the Jefferson County Board of Registrars at 205-325-5550 or Shelby County Board of Registrars at 205-669-3913.

Shades Mountain Baptist Church

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

Mountaintop Church

Vestavia Hills Civic Center

Cahaba Heights Baptist Church

The Church at Liberty Park

Election Day

On Aug. 26, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must present a valid photo ID.

For more information, visit vhal.org/departments/city-clerk/municipal-elections or contact the city clerk’s office at 205-978-0131.