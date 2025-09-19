Vestavia Hills Methodist Church to build beds for children

× Expand Photo from Sleep in Heavenly Peace website Volunteers help build a bed for children at an event by the Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit.

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church this Saturday is inviting the community to help build beds for children who don’t have them.

From 9 a.m. to noon, people can come to the church’s parking lot at 2061 Kentucky Ave. and help build parts for the beds right there in the parking lot. Volunteers will be divided into teams and stations with specific jobs, including sanding, hammering, drilling, branding and staining.

“The day will start with a stack of lumber and end with the parts necessary to build a bed,” the church said on its Facebook page. “The parts you prepare will be taken to the home of a child and assembled by volunteers.”

No experience is required, and there will be team leaders on site to instruct volunteers at each station, the church said. “This is an exciting, hands-on opportunity for everyone to use their hands, meet new friends, get a little dirty and make sure no kids sleep on the floor in our town!”

The goal is to put together parts for 80 beds on Saturday. The event is part of an initiative by an organization called Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Register to participate here.