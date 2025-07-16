Vestavia Hills Methodist Church opens new Student Ministries Center

× Expand Still shot from video by Vestavia Hills Methodist Church Vestavia Hills Methodist Church Student Ministries Director Kyle Chickvara discusses a newly renovated space for a Student Ministries Center at the church in a video the church produced.

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church recently opened a newly renovated Student Ministry Center for its youth.

The redesigned space features modern worship facilities, collaborative learning areas and technology upgrades that support both spiritual development and social connection.”

“We hope the new Student Ministry Center will serve as a beacon for youth ministry in our community for years to come,” the church said in a press release.

Key features of the renovated space include a contemporary worship area with enhanced audio-visual capabilities, flexible meeting spaces for small groups and Bible studies and dedicated areas for fellowship, games and community building.

The Student Ministry Center will host its first events in the coming weeks, with a full calendar of activities planned throughout the summer and fall.

The first event is a summer worship night on Aug. 6 from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. It will kick off the new school year with a blessing of the backpacks and prayers for all students and teachers as they begin a new year. There will be a dinner at this event. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children and $30 maximum per family. Registration is required here.

Then, on Sunday, Aug. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m., there will be an open house with tours, a time of dedicating the space, a reception and a student ministry kickoff event for students in grades 6-12. The community at large is invited to attend both events.

× Expand Still shot from video by Vestavia Hills Methodist Church Charlie Steele, the assistant director of student ministries at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, talks about newly renovated space being used as a Student Ministries Center in a video produced by the church.