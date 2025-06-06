Vestavia Hills Methodist Church offering summer worship nights

× Expand Image from Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church is offering three special “summer worship nights” for the community on three nights in June, July and August.

The first one will be June 11 with a meal in a tent in the parking lot at 4:45 p.m. followed by worship in the church’s Tyson Hall at 5:45 p.m. The menu for June 11 is a low country boil (with flatbread pizzas for the kids) and Unless U ice cream scoops for dessert. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children and a maximum of $30 per family.

Then on July 9, the church is having an outdoor cookout with burgers, hot dogs, cookies and watermelon at 4:45 p.m., followed by outdoor worship at 5:45 p.m.

The final summer worship night is on Aug. 6 with a boxed dinner at 4:45 p.m. and worship time at 5:45 p.m. in the church’s recently completed new student center.

All three nights are open to the community at large. People can register for food for June 11 on the church’s website or by using the church’s app.