Vestavia Hills Men’s Garden Club gains nonprofit status

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Fred Dyess tends to a plant at the Vestavia Hills Men’s Garden at the corner of Shades Crest Road across from the Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills.

After 35 years of existence, the Vestavia Hills Men’s Garden Club is now a nonprofit and is looking to expand and bring in more members and money.

The club, which maintains a large garden at the corner of Shades Crest Road and U.S. 31, has been in existence since 1984 and helps maintain the beauty of the garden, the last thing drivers see as they leave Vestavia heading north.

“It’s all about giving back to the community,” said Fred Dyess, who’s been a member of the club for almost 10 years.

Dyess said it’s rare to see a men’s garden club, though it isn’t unusual for men to garden. Right now, the club is in a membership drive, looking to add other men in the Vestavia area to their ranks, which stands at about 30.

However, club members do not have to live in Vestavia Hills to be a part of the club, and while there are some master gardeners in the group, gardeners of all skill and experience levels are welcome, Dyess said.

Right now, the club receives membership dues and some help from the city, but going to a nonprofit status, which took effect in early 2019, will allow people to donate to the club as a charitable contribution, receiving a tax write-off, Treasurer Malcom McLeod said.

Being a nonprofit allows the group to build up its reserves and do more within the garden, slightly hidden from the view of passersby but accessible by parking at the Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills and crossing Shades Crest Road, Dyess said. The garden is partially visible, marked by a sign, before descending U.S. 31 by Brookwood Hospital.

Dyess said he grew up gardening and has a background in landscaping. So when he was looking for a way to give back to Vestavia, the garden was a natural fit.

“It’s very enjoyable to contribute to the beautification of the city,” Dyess said.

Bob Gross moved here with his family from St. Louis four years ago, and he, too, found the group while looking for somewhere to be involved.

“It just looked like a fun opportunity to meet people, since I’m new to the area,” Gross said.

McLeod, an attorney, came up to Birmingham a few years ago and joined the group, which consists of members in their early 30s to their 90s.

“We all love gardening, but I think the fellowship is important,” McLeod said.

The group tries each year to have two socials, one in the summer and one around Christmas, he said.

The group is still deciding how to use any potential money it may receive from donations to the newly formed nonprofit. Some possibilities include maintenance work, a pumpkin garden and possibly expanding its footprint.

“There’s all kinds of different abandoned, little slices of lots in Vestavia Hills that aren’t used for anything,” McLeod said. “To make little gardens there would be so cool.”

Dyess said there is much potential to what the existing garden off Shades Crest Road could be, including the possibility of adding an arbor, perhaps equipped with a ceiling fan. This hopefully would increase the number of visitors and give the club a place to meet, he said.

“I would love to pass here some day and see a bride getting bridal portraits taken here,” Dyess said.

For those interested in joining the club, contact Gross at 205-717-0165.