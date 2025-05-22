Vestavia Hills Memorial Day closing schedule for 2025

× Expand Image from city of Vestavia Hills

Vestavia Hills City Hall and all municipal offices will be closed Monday, May 26, for Memorial Day.

The Vestavia Hills Civic Center also will be closed Monday, and the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will be closed Sunday, May 25, and Monday, May 26.

Amwaste will not pick up garbage Monday in Vestavia Hills, and all garbage pickup routes will run on a one-day delay for the rest of the week, city officials said.

All Vestavia Hills outdoor parks and pavilions will be open Monday.