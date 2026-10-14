Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry delivers 2026 state-of-the-city address

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry delivers his 2026 state-of-the-city address to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at Mountaintop Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

The city of Vestavia Hills continues to thrive thanks to economic success and outstanding quality-of-life amenities, Mayor Ashley Curry told the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Tuesday in his annual state-of-the-city address.

The city’s most recent audited financial statements from fiscal 2025 showed record city revenues of $84.2 million, and sales tax revenues for fiscal 2026 are projected to be more than $30 million, which is a 2% increase from 2025, Curry said. Revenues from online sales taxes climbed over $4 million, up 13% from the previous year, he said.

And the city continues to grow, Curry said. The city aims to have about 80 new single-family homes built each year, he said. In 2025, the city issued building permits for 135 homes, and in 2026, more than 60 have been issued, according to statistics he showed the chamber audience.

The city also is one of very few cities in Alabama with a AAA credit rating from two of the major credit rating agencies — Fitch and Moody’s, he said.

As for quality of life, Curry said he’s glad to see the recent completion of the renovations to the city’s southern gateway near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Interstate 65.

The $1.2 million project not only served to beautify a primary entrance into the city, but it also addressed a stormwater runoff problem at that intersection, Curry said.

Curry had hoped to be able to tell the chamber audience that the pedestrian bridge project over U.S. 31 was completed, he said. It’s not quite done, but they’re very close to finishing the bridge that connects the city’s two most visited spots — Wald Park and the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, he said.

Curry said he also proud of Altadena Valley Park, which provides much-needed space for people to enjoy passive park space. He’s eager to see the construction of the veterans’ memorial at the park and was excited that Vestavia Hills was chosen as the only city in Jefferson County to receive one of the official Liberty Trees being distributed nationwide to recognize the 250th anniversary of the United States. A dedication ceremony for that tree will be held at Altadena Valley Park on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

The mayor also talked about the recent completion of a project to add heaters to the main pool at Wald Park, which enable the highly popular pool to open earlier in the spring and remain open later in the fall.

Curry noted that an online website called areavibes named Vestavia Hills a the top city in Alabama for livability, based on factors such as its low crime rate, educational offerings, housing options and weather.

Vestavia Hills has been rated as the safety city in Alabama for cities with a population of at least 25,000 people, Curry said. That includes about 90 cities, he said. And the Vestavia Hills Fire Department is one of only 14 fire departments in Alabama with a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office, he said.

The city is getting ready to enhance public safety with a new police substation and training center next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex and has begun construction of an expansion and renovation of Fire Station No. 4 in Liberty Park.

The city also just recently completed installation of a joint fire training facility with the city of Mountain Brook that will help firefighters be better prepared for a variety of types of structure fires.

Curry reminded the audience about the Phoenix program that exists at all Vestavia Hills fire and police facilities, allowing people with addiction problems to come and receive help with their addictions.

The mayor also noted that one of Vestavia Hills’ biggest challenges is dealing with stormwater flooding and noted that the city just recently purchased a new vacuum truck that will be used to proactively clean out storm drains throughout the city.

He touted the strength of Vestavia Hills’ school system, noting that all nine schools and the district as a whole recently received an accreditation with distinction rating from the Cognia accreditation agency. Vestavia Hills was the only school system in Alabama to receive that designation this year and was one of only 65 worldwide, he said.

Curry thanked City Manager Jeff Downes, the city’s department heads and the rest of the City Council for their leadership in guiding the city to success and keeping it there.

“The progress we’re celebrating today is not the result of chance,” Curry said. “It’s the result of a shared vision, hard work and a refusal to settle for anything less than excellence. Our council, our city manager, all of these departments heads have made this city a place where families can thrive, where businesses can grow and where every resident can have a sense of belonging.”