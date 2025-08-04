Vestavia Hills election questions: Why are you running?

Vestavia Hills voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood is challenging Mayor Ashley Curry for the mayor’s seat, and five candidates are vying to fill two other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Vestavia Voice.

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Richard Cheatwood: I feel our city needs change, especially when it comes to transparency and giving the community more input on where their tax dollars go. I want to get back involved and serve in a new way. Because I lived and worked in the same city for years, people felt comfortable talking to me. I became a sounding board for their complaints, concerns and ideas. That gave me an understanding of what matters to the people who live here.

Ashley Curry: I am running for re-election primarily to finish all the projects that this council has initiated. Having two terms as mayor, I feel that I am eminently qualified to continue in that role.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Kimberly Cook: I want to see our city’s strong and supportive relationship with our schools continue, through the appointment of board members who listen to parents, and to fulfill our vision for rebuilding the lower U.S. 31 gateway, replacing an unsafe hotel with what the community wants. My qualifications are nine years of serving you, with concrete results. I don’t just talk about goals; I make them happen. I made a career of solving people’s problems and leading people in my church, PTO and Boy Scouts. I have a heart for listening and a passion for getting things done.

Karl Julian: Vestavia Hills is a fantastic city, and I believe we’re at our strongest and our governance most effective when we amplify the variety of perspectives helping to inform the decisions that impact our shared goal: keeping Vestavia great. I’ve entered the race to bring a fresh perspective to our City Council. I’m open-minded, and I listen to truly understand. I also strive to help people feel comfortable sharing ideas and opinions, even when the group’s perspectives differ. I’m skilled at building consensus and identifying common goals which can then inform building action plans to produce results. My passion for our incredible city, and ALL of its residents, is an essential cornerstone of my hopeful service. Let’s see how far we can go, together!

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Brian DeMarco: I’m running for City Council Place 3 because I want to serve our community and help make Vestavia Hills the best place to live, raise a family and retire. My goal is to listen to residents and act as a true servant leader — putting the needs of our community first. I’m passionate about helping others, solving problems quickly and efficiently, and staying dedicated to everything that makes Vestavia special.

Jacob Pugh: I’ve always been driven to serve others, starting as a police officer and continuing through leadership roles in the private sector. I’ve learned that real leadership means listening, helping and building better systems. I’ve volunteered extensively in my church, schools and local organizations. With experience in public service, corporate leadership and small business ownership, I know how to work with diverse groups and get results. I’m ready to serve Vestavia Hills as a city councilman.

Michael Vercher: I am running for Paul Head’s open City Council seat (Place 3) because I believe Vestavia Hills deserves to choose from qualified candidates who seek public office not because of a particular issue, but because they want to serve the best interests of the entire community. For the past 15 years, I have served Vestavia Hills in various capacities ranging from coaching basketball to being chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. I am very familiar with how Vestavia Hills operates as a city, and perhaps most importantly, the constraints placed on the city by applicable laws, rules and regulations.