Vestavia Hills marks 76th anniversary of incorporation

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills

The city of Vestavia Hills marked the 76th anniversary of its incorporation on Nov. 8, recognizing a history that traces back to the development of Shades Mountain in the early 20th century.

Vestavia Hills was officially incorporated Nov. 8, 1950, with a population of just over 600 residents. By late 1957, the population had grown to 2,995 and Vestavia Hills officially became a city.

The community's name and one of its most recognizable landmarks can be traced to former Birmingham Mayor George Ward.

Ward purchased 20 wooded acres on Shades Mountain and, after travels to Italy and Greece, commissioned a home modeled after the Temple of Vesta in Rome. Completed in 1925, the home was called “Vestavia,” combining Vesta, the Roman goddess of hearth, with “via,” meaning “by the roadway.”

Ward later had a garden gazebo built to resemble the Temple of Sibyl at Tivoli near Rome. The structure, now known as Sibyl Temple, originally overlooked the valley as the entrance to Ward's bird sanctuary.

After Ward's death in 1940, Vestavia Hills Baptist Church purchased the property in 1958. Ward's home was demolished in 1971, but the temple remained. In 1976, the Vestavia Hills Garden Club moved Sibyl Temple to its current location near U.S. 31 and Shades Crest Road.

The landmark now serves as a gateway to the northern entrance of Vestavia Hills and appears on the city's official seal.

The modern city began taking shape in 1946, when Charles Byrd planned and began developing Vestavia Hills as a subdivision designed for about 1,000 residents.

Growth continued through commercial development along Montgomery Highway, expansion of city boundaries and the creation of the Vestavia Hills school system in 1970. The opening of the Red Mountain Expressway in 1977 also contributed to continued development.

Vestavia Hills had 8,311 residents by 1970 and 15,729 by 1980. Later annexations added Rocky Ridge and Altadena in the 1980s, Liberty Park in 1992 and Cahaba Heights in 2002.

Today, Vestavia Hills has a population of approximately 35,000 residents.

The city also has a number of historic homes documented by the Vestavia Hills Historical Society. More information is available through the society at vhHistoricalSociety@gmail.com or through the city's website at vhal.org.