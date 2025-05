× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest next week is having a seminar on estate planning for senior citizens.

The seminar is open to anyone age 18 or older and will be held Thursday, May 22, at the library.

Coffee will be served at 10 a.m., and the speaker will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The seminar is being organized by the Friends of the Library group.