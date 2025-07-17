Vestavia Hills Library to offer class on virtual reality, augmented reality

× Expand Image from Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Facebook page

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is offering a class on virtual reality and augmented reality next week.

Virtual reality is a computer-generated environment with scenes and objects that appear to be real, making the user feel they are immersed in their surroundings. Augmented reality is a technology that layers computer-generated images and information onto the real world, enhancing the user's perception of their surroundings.

The difference is that augmented reality combines computer-generated images with the real world, while virtual reality creates a completely simulated environment, isolating the user from the real world.

The class will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, and will be offered in the library's electronic classroom at 1221 Montgomery Highway. It is for people age 18 and older. The class is free, but registration is required. Register at vestavialibrary.org/tech.

Space for this class is limited. For more information, call 205-978-4679.