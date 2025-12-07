Vestavia Hills Library to host Family Night with the Santa Show on Dec. 9

× Expand A meal at 6 p.m. will be followed by the Santa Show in the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Community Room at 6:30 p.m. There will be opportunities for photos with Santa Claus.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host its Family Night featuring the Santa Show on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.

Families are invited to enjoy a light meal before gathering in the library’s Community Room at 6:30 p.m. for a festive program featuring Santa Claus.

Following the show, guests will have an opportunity to take photos with Santa. The event is free and open to families of all ages.