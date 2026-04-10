Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest to put on second annual Teen Art Market

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest People check out artwork at the 2025 Teen Art Market at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is having its second annual Teen Art Market on Saturday, April 18.

Between 1 and 4 p.m., visitors can browse through art created by artists ages 11-18 and purchase the artwork in the Community Room at the library. The event is designed to give youth and teens experience in displaying and selling their artwork.

All artwork in the market is handmade by the young people, library officials said. There are 47 artists who signed up to be part of the event this year, library Deputy Director Daniel Tackett said. Mediums include fiber art, painting, digital art, live doodling henna art and face painting, Tackett said.

The young people set their own prices with guidance from library staff, he said.

For more information, contact the teen department at 205-978-3683.