Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest to offer spring break staycation programs

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest’s Jan the Science Lady is offering a spring break Staycation program for kids Monday through Thursday of next week, March 24-27.

The program will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. each day. Here’s a schedule of what’s coming:

Monday, March 24: An animal show for all ages

Tuesday, March 25: Sew an animal friend. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration required. Limit of 36 children.

Wednesday, March 26: Make a sock puppet. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration required. Limit of 25 children.

Thursday, March 27: Calliope’s light and sound show. For children ages 5 and older.

Additionally, all children’s storytimes at the library will continue at their regularly scheduled times.

To register, call the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest’s children’s department at 205-978-0158.