Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest to offer Microsoft PowerPoint class

× Expand Adobe stock photo Laptop computer displaying logo of Microsoft PowerPoint POZNAN, POL - APR 28, 2020: Laptop computer displaying logo of Microsoft PowerPoint, a presentation program, part of the Office family software and services developed by Microsoft

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is offering a free Microsoft PowerPoint class on Tuesday, July 1.

The class is scheduled for 4 p.m. Participants can learn how to create a dynamic slideshow that includes photos, transitions, animations and more

To register for the class, go to vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.