Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest to offer introductory AI class

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is offering a class to introduce people to the concept of artificial intelligence on Thursday, April 24.

The class, called “Say Hi to AI,” will be held online from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The class will address the following questions and more:

What is AI?

How does it work (in simple terms)?

From where did it come?

How is it used today?

What are the ethical and legal issues that AI brings?

What might the future of AI look like?

How might AI be regulated, or should it be regulated at all?

Bethany Mitchell, the technology instructor at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, said in an email that artificial intelligence is a hot topic and people have many differing opinions about it. She is trying to be objective and present the information about it and let people make their own judgment about what they think about it, she said.

To register for the “Say Hi to AI” class, visit vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.