Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest to offer intermediate Microsoft Word class

× Expand Still image from a Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest video

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Thursday, June 5, is offering a free class to teach people how to use Microsoft Word better.

It’s an “intermediate” class, so some prior Microsoft Word use is required. The class will include instruction on how to manipulate images, create an automatic table of contents, use mail merge and more.

The class is scheduled for 4 p.m. To register, go to vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.