Vestavia HIlls Library in the Forest to offer class on Basic Microsoft Word

Computers can be intimidating to some people, and the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest wants to help.

The library on Thursday, May 1, is offering a free class on Basic Microsoft Word at 4 p.m. The class will include instruction on things such as copying and pasting text, inserting page numbers, using spell check and more.

To register for the class, go to vestavialibrary.org/tech. For more information, call 205-978-4679.