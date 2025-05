× Expand Image from Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Facebook page

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Wednesday, May 28, is having a Pokemania event for teenagers in grades 6-12.

Teens will be able to celebrate all things Pokémon with trivia, crafts, and episodes of the classic anime.

The event is scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Makerspace. Snacks will be served.