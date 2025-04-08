Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest to hold two Easter events April 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest The Easter bunny was available for pictures at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest's 2024 Easter Eggstravaganza.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is having two Easter events for kids on Friday, April 18.

The annual Easter Extravaganza, for kids of all ages, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wald Park and will include an Easter egg hunt, visits with the Easter bunny, games, snacks and animals for petting. The egg drop is scheduled to begin promptly at 11:05 a.m.

Then, across town at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex from 2 to 4 p.m. will be the Bunny Hop event. It also is open to children of all ages and will include visits with the Easter bunny, games, treats and other outdoor activities.