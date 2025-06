× Expand Image from Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Facebook page

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is having a teen game party this Thursday, June 18.

Students in grade 6-12 are invited to come to the library to play interactive Jackbox party games like Quiplash, Drawful and Tee K.O. with other teens. Even though it’s an in-person event, phones or mobile devices are recommended.

The game party is scheduled to take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m.. Snacks will be served.