Vestavia HIlls Library in the Forest to celebrate Earth Day with mini gardens

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Tuesday, April 22, is celebrating Earth Day by inviting students in grades 6-12 to create vegetable and herb seedling starter kits and take them home to plant them.

The library will provide the seeds and soil and is asking the young people to “bring the love and care to help these veggies and herbs grow.”

The event will outside the library in the amphitheater from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information call the library’s teen department at 205-978-3683