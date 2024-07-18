Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest plans 2 back-to-school outdoor festivals

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is planning two back-to-school outdoor festivals this year.

One of the festivals will be at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex at Liberty Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, and the other will be at Kelly Field in Cahaba Heights on Saturday, Aug. 20. Both events are scheduled from 11 am. To 1 p.m.

The festivals will include field day games and activities, crafts, a bounce house, kiddie pools, school supply giveaways, prize drawings, pizza, Kona ice, a farm bus and a music performer, according to the library’s website.

Parents, grandparents, teachers, librarians and older siblings are invited to help younger children with the activities as well, library officials said.