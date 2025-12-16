Vestavia Hills Library Friends Holiday Party featuring Elementary West Choir on Dec. 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

The Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library will host their annual Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m. on the main floor of the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The program will feature the Vestavia Hills Elementary West Choir, directed by Mrs. Trudye Confessore, with 82 students performing a festive selection of holiday carols and choral favorites.

Last year’s performance was a hit, and organizers say this year’s event is expected to be even bigger.

Full library services will be unavailable during the performance.