Vestavia Hills Library Friends Holiday Party featuring Elementary West Choir on Dec. 18

The Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library will host their annual Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m. on the main floor of the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. 

The program will feature the Vestavia Hills Elementary West Choir, directed by Mrs. Trudye Confessore, with 82 students performing a festive selection of holiday carols and choral favorites.

Last year’s performance was a hit, and organizers say this year’s event is expected to be even bigger. 

Full library services will be unavailable during the performance. 