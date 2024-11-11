Vestavia Hills library family night to cover '10,000 years' of Alabama history in an hour

× Expand A scene from Moundville Archaeological Park

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will take a look at ancient Alabama history in its “family night” presentation Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Marsha Holley from Moundville Archaeological Park will take guests on “an immersive journey through 10,000 years of ancient Alabama history,” according to the library’s calendar of events.

The event is listed in the children’s section of the calendar but is open to all ages. The title is “10,000 years in an hour.” A meal will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m.