Vestavia Hills' Kearley named Department Head of Year by state management group

× Expand Photo from city of Vestavia Hills Facebook page Lori Beath Kearley, the director of public services for the city of Vestavia Hills (second from left), receives the Department Head of the Year award from the Alabama City/county Management Association.

Lori Beth Kearley, director of public services for the city of Vestavia Hills, recently was named the Department Head of the Year by the Alabama City/County Management Association.

Kearley has been head of the Public Services Department for three years. Prior to that, she served as assistant city engineer. She spent 10 years in the private sector before joining the city staff in 2014.

As director of public services, Kearley oversees the engineering staff, roads, sidewalks, stormwater management, waste collection, recycling and animal control.