Vestavia Hills Historical Society to launch self-guided driving historical tour April 12

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Historical Society E. J. Smyer began construction on the Rockhurst home at 2761 Smyer Circle in 1919, and it was completed in 1921. It is believed to be the oldest house in what is now Vestavia Hills.

The Vestavia Hills Historical Society on Saturday, April 12, is kicking off a self-guided driving tour of 23 historical sites in the city.

The tour mostly includes houses dating back to 1921 but also features the Croft Acton Cemetery, which dates back to 1833, Sibyl Temple (built in the 1920s) and Miller Chapel (now Shades Mountain Baptist Church) built in 1926.

Beginning Saturday and going through April 27, the sites will be marked with a yard sign for easy recognition.

Click here to view and/or download a summary of each site on the tour, its location and a brief description.

For more information or to join the Vestavia Hills Historical Society, contact Sheila Bruce at 205-979-1356 or sbruce8710@gmail.com.