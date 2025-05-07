Vestavia Hills High to gain 52 parking spaces

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. This house on the campus of Vestavia Hills High School is set to be demolished to make way for 52 new parking spaces next to the school’s tennis courts.

Vestavia Hills High School soon will be gaining 52 more parking spaces after the school board voted to demolish a house on the campus.

The house, which sits behind the tennis courts on the high school campus, formerly was the location for Vestavia Hills’ alternative school, but it has been vacant for a couple of years, Superintendent Todd Freeman said.

The additional parking spaces are needed to accommodate a growing student population, Principal Blair Inabinet said.

The current junior class at the high school is the largest ever, with 572 students, Inabinet said. That compares with 509 in this year’s senior class, she said.

The next couple of years probably will be the largest number of students ever on campus, and then the student population likely will decline some due to smaller classes making their way through the system, Freeman said.

But this additional space will help accommodate junior and senior parking the next couple of years and provide additional parking during events at the school, Freeman said. Reworking of the site also should improve stormwater management for the campus, Freeman said.

The cost of the project is $630,000, but the money is coming from the state, the superintendent said.

Also at Vestavia Hills High School, contractors over spring break completed repairs on the senior patio following sewer line repairs that caused the campus to be shut down for more than three days in February.

A portion of an aging terra cotta sewer line collapsed, making about 75% of campus restrooms unusable, school officials said. Students received virtual instruction for three days while repairs were being made, but final repairs on the senior patio had to be completed before it could be reopened, Inabinet said. The senior patio reopened April 1.

The school board also recently approved spending $224,000 to repair and expand the dry storage area for the cafeteria at Pizitz Middle School. A vehicle crashed into an exterior brick wall of the storage area in August, causing extensive damage.

Money from the school system’s insurance company should cover a large portion of the cost, but the storage area also is being expanded as part of this project, Freeman said.

In other business, the school board: