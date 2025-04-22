Vestavia Hills High theater program to put on 'Cinderella' April 23-27

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills High School

Vestavia Hills High School’s theater department is putting on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Cinderella” this week in the high school auditorium on April 23-27.

The shows will be at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday-Sunday, with extra matinee shows at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“We have over 140 students involved onstage, backstage and in the orchestra,” theater teacher Jamie Stephenson said. “The sets, lighting, costumes and props were all designed and created by our students … It is a lovely show that showcases the amazing talent that we have in Vestavia Hills High School.”

Tickets are $15 in advance through GoFan or $20 at the door.

There also will be Cinderella tea party at noon on Saturday. For $20, kids can get a cupcake, tea and a meet-and-greet session with Cinderella and her friends. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite princess or prince costume to the tea party.