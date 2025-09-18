Vestavia Hills gets $767,000 federal grant for Cahaba Heights sidewalk

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This map shows the planned location of a new sidewalk and traffic calming measures on Greendale Road and White Oak Drive in the Cahaba Heights community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The project will cover almost half a mile.

The city of Vestavia Hills has been awarded a $767,000 federal grant to help add a new sidewalk and traffic calming measures on Greendale Road and White Oak Drive in Cahaba Heights, the city was informed this month.

The project will stretch almost half a mile, city records show. The total cost is estimated to be about $960,000, and the federal grant being administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation would provide 80% of the money, records show. The city would be responsible for the other 20% of the cost, estimated to be about $192,000.