Vestavia Hills Garden Club to hold annual garage sale Saturday, April 12

Scout Square is the location for the Vestavia Hills Garden Club's annual garage sale.

The Vestavia Hills Garden Club is holding its annual garage sale in Scout Square along U.S. 31 this Saturday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Members of the garden club organize the garage sale as part of the city's Dogwood Festival, but anyone is welcome to participate, said garden club member Sarah White.

Proceeds from the sale go to help maintain the Sybil Temple on top of Shades Mountain, White said. The garage sale typically raises $1,500 to $2,000, she said.

Scout Square is at 741 Montgomery Highway by the Walgreens and U.S. post office.