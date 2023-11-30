Vestavia Hills Garden Club celebrates 75 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Garden Club. Claire Gwaltney, president of Sybil Temple Foundation; Cathy Delozier, president of VestaviaHills Garden Club; Kathy Petro, Bid and Buy auctioneer; and Judy Leesburg, chairwoman of Bid and Buy.

In 1948, the newly formed Vestavia Hills Garden Club was organized and its first president was Mrs. Paul H. Goodson. Meeting in homes, the ladies created projects for beautifying the new town of Vestavia Hills. During the 1920s, Mr. George Ward, two-time mayor of Birmingham, bought 20 acres of mountainside to build his dream home and gardens. He named it Vesta Via, from which the city took its name, Vestavia.

On his estate, a lovely replica of the Temple of Sibyl was erected. After Ward's death in the 1950s, the area enjoyed many events until Vestavia Baptist Church bought the property to build their new sanctuary. The Garden Club learned of the church’s desire to relocate the Sibyl Temple and bought it for one dollar.

The moving of the 63-ton temple to its present site and reconstruction took four years. It is said that the only time U.S. 31 has been closed is when the temple was moved by the B.L. Harbert Construction Company. Since 1951, the Vestavia Hills Garden Club has been the caretaker and promoter of the lovely historical site, which is the gateway to the city.

In the 1980s, a Sibyl Temple Foundation was formed to raise funds and keep the Temple and its grounds open to the public. With its amazing view all the way to Vulcan, it is a popular attraction to visitors and many weddings and engagements.

On Nov. 9, the Vestavia Hills Garden Club hosted its annual Bid and Buy. The Sibyl Temple Foundation guests and members had the opportunity to bid on live and silent auctions and Kathy Petro served as the auctioneer. All proceeds continue the upkeep of the Sibyl Temple.

– Submitted by Vestavia Hills Garden Club.