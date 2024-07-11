Vestavia Hills firefighters train in rescue boat operations

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department's technical rescue team take part in rescue boat training on the Coosa River in Wetumpka on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department's technical rescue team take part in rescue boat training on the Coosa River in Wetumpka on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department's technical rescue team take part in rescue boat training on the Coosa River in Wetumpka on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department's technical rescue team take part in rescue boat training on the Coosa River in Wetumpka on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department's technical rescue team take part in rescue boat training on the Coosa River in Wetumpka on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department’s technical rescue team had training this week in rescue boat operations.

Members of the team took part in training on the Coosa River in Wetumpka, along with members of the Homewood, Hoover and Calera fire departments.