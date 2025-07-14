Vestavia Hills firefighters on team deployed to assist with Texas flood recovery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Fire Department Representatives from the Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Decatur, Fort Payne and Guntersville fire departments make up the Alabama Task Force 2 team that is assisting with flood recovery efforts in the Texas hill country following deadly flooding that began July 4, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department has deployed two members of its swift water rescue team to Texas to help with flood recovery efforts.

The Vestavia Hills firefighters are joining with firefighters from Hoover, Mountain Brook, Decatur, Fort Payne and Guntersville to assist in the recovery effort following the deadly flooding that occurred in the Texas hill country as the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks on July 4.

More than 130 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the flooding, and almost 100 people were still missing as of Monday, July 14, 2025.

This recovery team is being called Alabama Task Force 2 and on Monday was providing assistance to the Sisterdale Fire Department in Boerm, Texas.