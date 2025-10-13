Vestavia Hills Fire Department Foundation to have golf tournament

× Expand Combined images from the Vestavia Hills Fire Department Foundation and Adobe stock photo

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department Foundation is having a golf tournament fundraiser to support the city’s firefighters on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The tournament is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start at the Vestavia Country Club with three-person teams and each player being allowed three clubs only on the par 3 course. The cost to participate is $333 per team.

There will be putting and chipping contests as well as raffle prizes. Players also can purchase mulligans to use in the tournament. All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Vestavia Hills Fire Department Foundation, which provides monetary or physical needs to members of the Fire Department in their time of need.

Players can register through a link on the Vestavia Hills Fire Department Foundation Facebook page. For more information, call Bryan Moore at 205-886-3891.