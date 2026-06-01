Vestavia Hills Farmers Market returns for weekly summer season

The Vestavia Hills Farmers Market is underway for its 2026 season and will continue every Wednesday through Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scout Square off U.S. 31 next to Walgreens.

The weekly market is open to the public and features more than 30 vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, meats, seafood, honey, jams, arts and crafts and other locally produced items.

The market is a mission of Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, with proceeds used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from participating farmers for donation to the church’s community food pantry. Organizers say the effort helps provide healthy food options to local residents in need while supporting area farmers and small businesses.