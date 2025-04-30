Vestavia Hills events guide: May 2025

Vestavia Hills High School Band Concert

Where: Vestavia Hills High School, 2235 Lime Rock Road

When: Friday, May 2, 6 p.m.

Call: 205-402-5250

Web: vhhs.vhcs.us

Cost: Free

Details: The Vestavia Hills High School wind symphonic and symphonic bands will perform in the parking lot at the high school. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the concert, said Faith Lenhart, the school system’s arts education director. The concert will be moved indoors in case of rain.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Dancers return to the stage for a curtain call at the end of a previous dance showcase at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Vestavia Hills City Schools Dance Showcase

Where: Vestavia Hills High School, 2235 Lime Rock Road

When: Thursday, May 8, 6 p.m.

Call: 205-402-5250

Web: vhhs.vhcs.us

Tickets: Free

Details: The varsity and junior varsity dance teams from Vestavia Hills High School and students in the dance programs at the high school, freshman campus, and Pizitz Middle School will perform in the school’s theater. The dance team performances will include both jazz and hip-hop routines. The show is expected to last about an hour, Lenhart said.

Expand Illustration by Lane Smith Illustration by Lane Smith from The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales

Liberty Park Middle School Theatre Production

Where: Liberty Park Middle School, 17035 Liberty Parkway

When: Friday, May 9, 6:30–7:50 p.m.

Call: 205-402-5450

Web: lpms.vhcs.us

Tickets: $5

Details: Liberty Park Middle School presents “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” a comedic play by John Glore based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith. The show gives a humorous spin to classic fairy tales and features ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies and plenty of stinky cheese.

Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Expand Photo by Eric Taunton Nick Sellers, president and CEO of World Games 2022, talks to Chamber of Commerce members about the World Games at its monthly luncheon at Vestavia Country Club on March 8, 2022.

Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive

When: Tuesday, May 13, networking at 11:30 a.m.; program noon-1 p.m.

Call: 205-823-5011

Web: business.vestaviahills.org/events

Cost: $25 through May 8; $30 after May 8

Details: The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly luncheon on the second Tuesday of each month. Chamber members have the opportunity to network before and after the program. This month's speaker is Greg Canfield, managing director of economic development at Burr & Forman.

Expand Library Summer Teaser 22 x 28 (1541 x 1142 px) - 1

Summer Reading Kickoff

Where: Wald Park, 1973 Merryvale Road

When: Saturday, May 17, 11 a.m.

Call: 205-978-0158

Web: vestavialibrary.org/department/forestfriends

Cost: Free

Details: The Library in the Forest kicks off its “Color Our World” summer reading program with a foam party, food, games and prizes. People of all ages can register for the program, which runs May 27 through July 29. Weekly events include programs for grades 2-6 every Tuesday at 2 p.m. and performances each Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Some events may be held at alternate locations.

AI for Your Everyday Life Class

Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills

Where: Online via Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

When: Thursday, May 22, 4–5:30 p.m.

Call: 205-978-4679

Web: vestavialibrary.org/events

Cost: Free

Details: Learn how artificial intelligence tools can boost productivity and enhance creativity in this virtual workshop hosted by the library. This class is about getting practical with AI. What's out there right now? How can it help you do your job better or enhance other aspects of your life? Some things that may be covered are more creative in nature like generating photos, music and more through the power of AI.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest events:

CHILDREN AND TEENS

May 27: Toddler-A-Go-Go, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Community Room. Music and movement storytime for toddlers, ages 18-36 months.

May 27: Summer Tween Time, 2 p.m., Community Room. Watercolor painting with art student Peyton Pentecost. Grades 2-6.

May 27: Teen Summer Reading Kickoff, 5:30 p.m. Laser tag throughout the library and pizza. Grades 6-12. Register with Daniel at 205-978-3683.

May 28: Silly Goose Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Children’s Program Room. Stories, music, and movement for preschoolers.

May 29: Professor WhizzPop, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Community Room. Magic, books, and fun. Ages 3 and older.

May 31: Pop Art Collage with artist Michael Albert, 10 a.m. to noon, Maker Space. Open to adults and children.

ADULTS

May 7: Crafters, Inc.: Quilled Chamomile Flowers, 11 a.m., Community Room. Learn paper quilling. Register at vestavialibrary.org/adults or email

lora.roberts@vestavialibrary.org.

May 14: Read & Feed Book Group, 6 p.m., Grand Hall. Book: “The Life Impossible” by Matt Haig. Refreshments provided.

May 16: Craft Lab: Seashell Painting, 7 p.m., Community Room. Materials, snacks, and prizes included. Register at vestavialibrary.org/adults or email terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org.

May 20: Adult Creative Writing Series, 6 p.m., Downstairs Program Room. Group discussion

and writing prompts. Register on the library’s website at vestavialibrary.org/adults or email

kara.anderson@vestavialibrary.org.

May 22: Friends of the Library: Estate Planning, Wills and Elder Law, 10 a.m., Community Room. Coffee at 10 a.m.; presentation begins at 10:30.